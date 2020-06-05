MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner: If Trump Refuses To Leave After Losing, Cops Will ‘Drag His Flabby Butt Out’ of White House

MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that if President Donald Trump refuses to step down after losing the election, he’s confident that authorities will “drag his flabby butt” out of the White House.

On Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah talked with Kirschner about the oft-discussed hypothetical in which Trump loses the election but refuses to relinquish power — a favorite hobby horse of HBO host Bill Maher.

“In the past we’ve all said things about Donald Trump that maybe he will do anything to stay in power,” Obeidallah said, and told Kirschner he was reminded of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony before Congress.

He played a clip of that testimony in which Cohen said “Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”

“How concerned are you about that?” Obeidallah asked.

“I am extraordinarily concerned. We see them building a wall around the White House as we speak — I don’t know if Mexico is paying for it or not, but if it keeps him in, that’s a good thing,” Kirschner cracked, offering to help install alligator moats if called upon to do so.

“All kidding aside, I don’t know that he will go peacefully if he loses the election, and he will lose the election, there’s no two ways about it,” Kirschner said, but went on to add that “I have confidence in both our military — I was in Army JAG — and in our law enforcement to do the Constitutional thing when push comes to shove including, if a President who’s been voted out of office refuses to leave, they will drag his flabby butt out of there in handcuffs, because they will be enforcing the law.”

Somewhere, Bill Maher squealed “YASSS!”

Kirschner also talked about Trump’s threats of military action against protesters, saying that “when push comes to shove in these next few days, weeks and months and If the President orders the military to engage in unlawful, unconstitutional law enforcement of civilian laws — which is a violation of Posse Comitatus — let’s see what they do. You are obliged as a military person to disobey an unlawful order — that’s what we are taught in the military — and they better disobey unlawful orders given by the commander in chief.”

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

