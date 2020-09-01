Conservative Matt Lewis Gushes Over Biden’s ‘Brilliant’ Speech: If He Keeps This Up ‘He’s Going to be the Next President’

Conservative CNN commentator Matt Lewis gushed over former Vice President Joe Biden’s Pittsburgh speech, calling it “brilliant” and “pitch-perfect,” and predicting if Biden continues to perform similarly, “he’s going to be the next president.”

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Lewis what he made of Biden’s speech, in which he condemned violence and lambasted Trump.

Lewis began by noting that he’d been urging Biden publicly to come out and condemn violence (although Biden has been doing so for months).

“I thought that Joe Biden, although he had talked about this issue, needed to come out and more forcefully condemn the violence,” Lewis said and added “He did exactly what he needed to do. I thought it was a brilliant speech, very well delivered. And we may look back on this as the moment that could have slipped away from Joe Biden but didn’t.”

After discussing Trump’s “sad and transparent” comparison of police violence against Black people with a missed golf putt, Lewis returned to praising Biden’s speech.

“He is hitting exactly the right marks,” Lewis said of Biden. “You know, we’ve seen campaigns slip away from other people in the past. It’s not going to happen to Joe Biden.”

He concluded by saying “I think that the speech yesterday was really pitch-perfect. And if he keeps doing that for the next 60 days, he’s going to be the next president.”

“We will see before we call the race 60 days in advance,” co-anchor John Berman joked.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]