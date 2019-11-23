WATCH: Joe Biden Once Offered to Rip Lindsey Graham’s Skin Off — But in a Nice Way

A viral video of a teary-eyed Lindsey Graham effusively praising Joe Biden is circulating with the news that Graham is now going for Biden’s jugular, but there are a few other clips of the men in happier times — such as Biden offering to rip Graham’s skin off for him.

On the heels of the news that Graham is launching an investigation into the Bidens and Ukraine, a 2015 clip of the North Carolina senator tearfully praising Biden has been making the rounds.

“If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person then probably you’ve got a problem, you need to do some self-evaluation,” Graham said in the clip, adding that Biden is “the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics. He is as good a man as God ever created.”

Biden, for his part, seems genuinely hurt and angry about Graham’s betrayal. It was just a few weeks ago that Graham was telling reporters “I don’t want to go after Joe and Hunter Biden because people are mad” about the House impeachment inquiry.

But there’s another old clip that showcases this former friendship in quite an unusual way. In 2013, Biden offered to rip Graham’s skin off, but he meant it in the nicest possible way.

During a forum at The McCain Institute for International Leadership, Biden told John McCain that he’d do whatever he could to help Graham get re-elected.

“I told him I’ll come to South Carolina and campaign for him or against him, whichever will help the most — I know which it’ll be,” Biden said, and added ”I’m going down there to do the JJ next weekend, Lindsey, and I assure you I will rip your skin off for you, and I expect a thank-you note.”

Biden’s crack is a variation on an old political joke that was apparently first told to Biden by segregationist Senator James Eastland, who was a Democrat. While campaigning for Doug Jones, Biden related the story of Eastland asking Biden how he could be of help to the reelection bid, and Biden said “Well some places you’d help, Mr. Chairman, and some places you’d hurt.”

“Well, I’ll come to Delaware and campaign for ya or against ya, whichever will help us out,” Biden said, imitating Eastland.

Watch the clip above, via McCain Institute.

