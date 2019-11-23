Andrew Yang Turns Down MSNBC Invite, Blasts Them on Twitter Instead: We Don’t Need Them

Candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination Andrew Yang was not happy with MSNBC’s handling of the primary debate on Thursday, a point which he made on air on CNN.

He made the point again on Saturday about what he sees as the network’s biased coverage, when he tweeted about turning down an invitation to go on the network’s air, and gave his reasons why.

Yang said he’d be “happy” to appear on the network if they’ll “apologize on-air” to him, presumably for how he was treated at the debate. Yang told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he went extended periods of time without being asked any questions, despite raising his hand for a chance to respond to statements from other candidates, and couldn’t “get a word in edgewise.”

His tweet was more broad, regarding overall coverage of the candidates on MSNBC and air time devoted to individual campaigns.

Was asked to appear on @msnbc this weekend – and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates’. They think we need them. We don’t. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) November 23, 2019

He said that MSNBC would have to be willing to “discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates’.”

“They think we need them. We don’t,” said Yang.

