Kamala Harris Asked About War Crimes Investigation After She Calls Out Russian ‘Atrocities Of Unimaginable Proportion’

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked about a “war crimes investigation” after she called out “atrocities of unimaginable proportion” being committed by Russia in Ukraine.

During a joint press conference with President Andrzej Duda of Poland, VP Harris called out Russian military strikes on civilian targets like hospitals, saying “we have been witnessing for weeks — and certainly just in the last 24 hours — atrocities of unimaginable proportion. A maternity hospital, a children’s hospital, where we have witnessed pregnant women who were there for care, for one reason — being taken out, because they required care because of an act of violence — unprovoked, unjustified.”

Following the two leaders’ remarks, a reporter echoed Harris, saying “Madam Vice President, each day we can see death and unimaginable suffering of the Ukraine people caused by decisions made by Vladimir Putin,” and asked “Will the U.S. support an international investigation into war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine? And can you see any political future for Putin?”

Harris promised, as the administration has been for quite some time, that war crimes will be investigated:

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: I — we are very clear: The NATO Alliance is stronger and Russia is weaker because of what Putin has done. That is very clear to us. And when it comes to crimes and violations of international norms and rules, we are also very clear that any intentional attack on innocent civilians is a violation. The U.N. has set up a process by which there will be a review and investigations, and we will of course participate as appropriate and necessary. But we all watched the television coverage of just yesterday. That’s on top of everything else that we know and don’t know yet, based on what we’ve just been able to see. And because we’ve seen it or not doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened. But just limited to what we have seen: Pregnant women going for healthcare being injured by — I don’t know — a missile, a bomb in an unprovoked, unjustified war, where a powerful country is trying to take over another country — violate its sovereignty, its territorial integrity, for the sake of what? Nothing that is justified or provoked. Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching. And I have no question the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities. I have no doubt.

Watch above via CBS News.

