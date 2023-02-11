WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Taunts Trump At Briefing While Sending Off Comms Chief Kate Bedingfield

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took shots at ex-President Donald Trump as she sent off departing Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.

On Friday morning, the White House announced the impending departure of Bedingfield from her post in a statement lauding her work and announcing her successor will be Ben LaBolt.

At a White House briefing Friday, Jean-Pierre concluded her opening announcements with a “bittersweet” sendoff for Bedingfield that included proudly sharing a nickname that Trump inadvertently gave her, as well as marking LaBolt’s status as the “first openly gay Communications Director” in White House history:

And finally, there is a bittersweet day for us — a bittersweet moment for the Communications and Press teams and all of us of here at the White House.

I’ve gotten to know Kate Bedingfield as a colleague and a friend, being in the trenches together and representing the President’s agenda together.

I’ve actually known Kate since 2007. That’s a whole ‘nother story. But Kate has been fighting this fight on behalf of the President since long before the campaign was launched, going back to when she was his Communications Director as Vice President.

She’s been a trusted source of strategic advice and an unflinching voice for the President’s message and values, playing an integral role in our successes these first two years and on the campaign.

She’s also a pillar of this team, which she helped build as the Deputy Campaign Manager across the primary and general elections.

I understand that after a certain previous occupant of this White House, whose name will be nameless, but — as you know who this person is — he got angry and yelled and said, quote, “Biden has a team of killers. All I’ve got — all I’ve got is a defense.”

Okay, that was in the campaign. That was — the campaign communications team started calling Kate and the captain — the captain of the Team [of] Killers.

That doesn’t surprise me at all because if there’s one thing Kate is, is she is a leader.

We’re very sad to see her go, but no one has earned some time with their children, spouse, and dog more than Kate.

And I look forward to welcoming Ben LaBolt — as you all know, he has been announced to replace Kate as Communications Director — back to the White House.

Ben has had a top role — communications role on the last three successful Supreme Court nominations by Democratic Presidents.

We all got to work with him closely when he was the head of communications for the confirmation of Jus- — of now-Justice Jackson, and we’re glad that he is coming back to be a more permanent part of the team.

I’ve known Ben for many years, including both Obama-Biden campaigns and the Obama-Biden White House, where he worked on climate change and civil rights.

I was happy to reconnect with him when he took over communications for nominations during the transition, helping advance the case for the most diverse Cabinet in history, and for a host of groundbreaking sub-Cabinet positions as well.

He brings a cutting-edge understanding of modern communications to the table, and I know he’ll fight hard for the President’s agenda in the upcoming year — months and years.

I also knew — I also know that Ben is making history — as you know, we believe, here in the Biden-Haris White House, that representation matters. He will be the first openly gay Communications Director, which is very, very important indeed.