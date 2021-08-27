WATCH: Lester Holt Asks Capitol Cop Who Killed Ashli Babbitt What He’d Say to Her Family

During an exclusive interview on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, anchor Lester Holt asked Lt. Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 insurrection, what he would say to the woman’s family.

Babbitt, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, was killed by Byrd during the Capitol insurrection that Trump incited on January 6.

And in new footage from the interview that aired Friday morning on the Today show, Holt asked Byrd to respond to critics of his actions.

Byrd told Holt that Babbitt “was posing a threat to United States House of Representatives” when he shot her, but Holt pointed out, in voiceover, that “An attorney for Ashli Babbitt’s family disputes that. He did not respond to our requests for a comment, but in a previous statement said Babbit was not brandishing a weapon,’ not in close proximity’ to members of congress, and was ‘Not an imminent threat of death or serious injury to anyone.'”

“Based on your training, in that case, does it matter that the person was armed or not?” Holt asked Lt. Byrd.

“According to law, it does not. I know, based on my training and my policy what I did was appropriate,” Byrd replied.

“Have you continued to question your actions that day?” Holt asked.

“I knew that day I followed my training and I spent countless years preparing for such a moment. You ultimately hope that moment never occurs, but you prepare as best you can. I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd said.

Holt then asked “If Ashli Babbitt’s family is watching this, is there anything you would say to them?”

Byrd answered the question his own way, telling Holt “What I would like to say is to all the families from January the 6, that their family members received injury or lost of life, that my heart goes out to them. I’m sorry for their loss and what they’re dealing with, and I pray that they find peace and comfort.”

Watch above via NBC.

