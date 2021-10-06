WATCH: Lindsey Graham Gets Brutally HECKLED for Gently and Apologetically Recommending Vaccine to Wrong Crowd

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham experienced firsthand the ignorant hell that Covid-19 misinformation has wrought when he was heckled by Republican voters for very gently and apologetically recommending they get vaccinated.

At a Dorchester County Republican Party event in Summerville over the weekend, Graham was repeatedly asked about the various vaccine and testing mandates that President Joe Biden rolled out last month.

Graham expressed solidarity with the crowd on the issue of mandates, even laying out a legal strategy for them and offering his own personal assistance.

But none of that kept the crowd from turning on Graham when he made the mistake of hinting that the proper use of the freedom he agreed they should have would be to take the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine that is widely available and free of charge.

After earning approval for agreeing that there should be “restrictions on what the government can do,” Graham asked the audience about their own vaccine statuses via a show of hands, and after a tepid response, began to share his own experience.

“So the bottom line is I took the vaccine, I’ve had it, it kicks your butt,” Graham said, then fatefully added, “If you hadn’t had the vaccine, you ought to think about getting it.”

Just the mere suggestion that people think about getting — think about it — earned immediate jeers from the crowd, and an apologetic clarification from Graham, who said “I didn’t tell you to get it! You ought to think about it!”

Things got even worse for Graham when he told the crowd “Well, I’m glad I got,” then added a medical fact: “92 percent of the people in the hospitals in South Carolina (are) unvaccinated.”

The crowd erupted in disapproval and taking of the Lord’s name in vain.

“No!”

“Oh my God!”

“LIES!”

“Lord Jesus!”

Graham plowed on, telling the crowd he agreed with them on mandates, and was interrupted by a civilian employee of the Navy who loudly complained he’d be losing his job “in 60 days!”

Graham tried to reason with the crowd on the issue of military mandates, asking “How many of you have taken measles shots? Not just in the military,” and nearly as one, the crowd shouted, “It’s not the same!”

So Graham backed off somewhat, saying that “In the military, they can say you got to get vaccinated. I think that’s a dumb idea. You know why? We shouldn’t be driving people away from serving.”

In the end, Graham told the man “I don’t know what’s going to happen, we’ll do our best.”

Watch above via Michelle Luft.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com