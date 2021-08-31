WATCH LIVE: Biden Addresses Nation After Last US Forces Leave Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is set to deliver an address on Afghanistan at 2:45 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an early afternoon statement that Biden intended to use the address to “express his thanks to the commanders and service members who executed a dangerous mission in Kabul and airlifted more than 124,000 people to safety” and “offer thanks to the veterans and volunteers who supported this effort.”

In the event the president takes questions, reporters are likely to press for answers on issues including the Americans still trapped in the Afghanistan — who number in the “hundreds,” according to a Monday estimate by Central Command leader Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie — and his administration’s response to Thursday’s attack by the Islamic State that killed 13 American service members at Kabul’s international airport. The Pentagon said it killed two “high-profile” targets behind the attack in a Saturday airstrike, but has declined to identify them.

