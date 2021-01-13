WATCH LIVE: House Debates Trump’s Second Impeachment

The House of Representatives is convening on Wednesday to debate whether to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time during his term.

The chamber is set to take up a single article of impeachment charging him with “incitement for insurrection,” following the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by his supporters one week ago. If the article passes, Trump would become the first president in history to be impeached twice.

The House, which is controlled by Democrats, figures surely to pass the article. Until yesterday, it seemed as though the Republican-majority Senate would be cool to the prospect of another impeachment trial — particularly given that only one week remains in Trump’s presidency. But reporting from The New York Times, and then later in the day from Axios, revealed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is very much open to the proceedings, and is — according to the latter outlet — more likely than not to vote for Trump’s conviction. The news gives Wednesday’s proceedings in the House a whole new level of importance.

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET. Watch above, via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]