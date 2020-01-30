The United States Senate will continue the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday.

On Wednesday, questions from senators were submitted to Chief Justice John Roberts to be asked of both sides.

Continued questioning will occur by senators today aimed at the White House legal team and house impeachment managers.

Senators are still split on if witnesses should be heard from, with Friday looming when members will cast their vote on the contentious issue of witnesses such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton being called to the upper chamber to testify.

Watch live above, via Washington Post.

