President Donald Trump’s White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was asked on Thursday whether she agrees with the president’s legal defense team attorney Alan Dershowitz’s claim that a politician can weave their private interests in with the public’s interest.

After Conway was asked whether she agrees “with Alan Dershowitz’s argument that every politician weaves their private interests in with public interests, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that,” she replied, “I actually am not going to discuss politics from the podium.”

“I will tell you I was very struck by his argument that no one is above the law including Congress,” she continued. “But just generally speaking, I think we’ll leave what else is going on on Capitol Hill to Capitol Hill today and our crack group of attorneys who are doing an amazing job of not preening for the cameras and not being partisan politicians, frankly, but lawyers effectively in a courtroom speaking to a jury and speaking to the American people.”

“So I’ll leave that there, but I’m not going to address the political aspect of that from the podium,” Conway concluded.

Dershowitz argued on Wednesday during the Senate impeachment trial that, “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]