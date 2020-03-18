comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Coronavirus Press Conference

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 18th, 2020, 11:30 am

President Donald Trump along with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will be holding another Covid-19 press conference Wednesday morning at 11:30 AM EST.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he will discuss “important news from the FDA” at the presser.

Trump further, in a tweet Wednesday morning, touted that he has always “treated the Chinese Virus very seriously.”

