President Donald Trump along with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will be holding another Covid-19 press conference Wednesday morning at 11:30 AM EST.
Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he will discuss “important news from the FDA” at the presser.
I will be having a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
Trump further, in a tweet Wednesday morning, touted that he has always “treated the Chinese Virus very seriously.”
I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China – against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
