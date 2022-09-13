WATCH: Maggie Haberman Mocks Trump and Trumpworld for Thinking He Had ‘Close Relationship’ With Queen

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman mocked former President Donald Trump and his associates for maintaining a belief that Queen Elizabeth II and Trump had a “close relationship” despite any apparent reason to do so.

The blanket coverage of the death of the British monarch has included lots of reporting on the preparations for a massive state funeral, and on Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, anchor John Berman asked Haberman to weigh in on the Trumpology aspect of the event.

Haberman — a plugged-in reporter with a reputation as a conduit for Trumpworld reporting and Trump-Whisperer analysis — wouldn’t read into the fact that Trump, like every other former president, did not get an invite.

But she did confirm a widespread Trumpworld belief in the supposed “close relationship” between the late monarch and the former president — then threw ice water on it:

JOHN BERMAN: One place he didn’t go or doesn’t appear to be going is to the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, the second whom he met, whom he glorified in meeting when he was there, or reveled in meeting there. What is one to make of the fact that that Joe Biden, the president of the United States wasn’t asked to bring a delegation. He was only invited himself. And how does Trump feel about not receiving a specific, individualized invitation? MAGGIE HABERMAN: So Trump and the people around Trump believed that he had some kind of special connection to the queen. I think it’s worth noting, to your point about that he wasn’t invited and only Joe Biden was. That means every other living US president also was not invited. And yet there’s for some reason, some expectation around, around people close to Trump that he should be getting an invitation. He fancied himself as having some kind of close relationship with her. A former aide to Trump said to me, “Oh, no, no, the queen really liked him.” And I said, “Because, because she said that? Because she said, you know, nice things about him?” They, they genuinely believe there was some kind of bond. I have no reason to believe, just from anything I have ever heard or read, that the queen felt as if she had some special connection to Donald Trump. So, you know, he’s not being invited. And that puts him in line with a bunch of other people who held the office.

Watch above via CNN.

