Jake Tapper Notes Biden Decides if Trump is Welcome at Queen’s Funeral: ‘The Clever Move is to Invite Him’

CNN’s Jake Tapper said Friday it would be “clever” of President Joe Biden to invite former President Donald Trump to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tapper moderated a panel on The Lead where it was noted the U.K. is leaving decisions about who will attend the service up to the leaders of individual countries.

In the case of the United States, the White House will decide who is part of the official delegation.

Tapper said:

There’s something that is fascinating me, which is the notion that it’s going to be basically left up to President Biden as to whether or not he brings other presidents with him to the queen’s funeral. I mean, the U.K. has made it very clear, that’s up to the president. His is invited and he can bring whatever delegation. So obviously, Obama, you know, Carter, Bush, no-brainers. What about Trump? Will he invite Trump?

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny noted the question is a bit of a head-scratcher.

“We’ll see, that is a difficult question of protocol, of diplomacy, but I am told by a couple diplomatic officials that, look, Buckingham palace is leaving up to every country individually,” Zeleny said. “Imagine the nightmare of trying to – you have former presidents and former defense ministers. In this case, it would be an easy solution if Trump wasn’t in the picture.”

Zeleny noted former President Barack Obama invited a bipartisan delegation of former presidents to the funeral of Nelson Mandela.

Tapper responded, “I think that the clever move is to invite him.”

Zeleny replied, “And see if he goes?”

Tapper concluded, “I don’t think former President Trump would want to be subordinate on Air Force One, and I think probably he prefers his own plane anyway.”

Watch above, via CNN.

