WATCH: Mourners Gather at the Steps of the Supreme Court, Strike Up a Chant of ‘RBG! RBG!’

By Joe DePaoloSep 18th, 2020, 10:46 pm

Mourners gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday night to pay tribute, following the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Hundreds of people lined the steps of the Court to pay their respects to the late Justice — with many holding their phones in the air as a sort of modern-day candlelight vigil.

At one point, the mourners struck up a chant.

“RBG! RBG!” They shouted.

The flag outside the Court has been lowered to half staff.

