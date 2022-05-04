WATCH: Pro-Choice Demonstrators Clash With Police in Los Angeles

Pro-choice demonstrators clashed with Los Angeles police on Tuesday night.

The clash occurred during a demonstration around Los Angeles’ Pershing Square. It came in the aftermath of Politico publishing on Monday night a draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion, but said it wasn’t final and noted that he ordered the US Marshal of the Supreme Court to find who leaked it.

According to NBC’s Los Angeles affiliate, KNBC, citing LAPD Chief Michel Moore, “the group of protesters moved into the intersection once they reached Pershing Square, leading officers to order a dispersal” as “the group began throwing rocks and bottles at the LAPD officers, and one officer was injured.”

Even a vehicle belonging to the Department of Homeland Security “had its back window smashed,” according to KNBC.

There were no arrests, LAPD Capt. Issac Ruiz told the outlet.

“The activity led to the Police Department declaring a ‘citywide tactical alert,’ meaning officers were to be on high alert and expected to be on standby throughout the evening,” according to KTLA. “By 10:30 p.m., the scene was mostly cleared and the citywide alert was canceled, police said.”

