WATCH: Rally Crowd Yells ‘Ginsburg is Dead!’ as Trump Brags About Getting to Select 2 Supreme Court Justices

As President Donald Trump held forth on the importance of the Supreme Court, members of the audience at his rally in Minnesota shouted “Ginsburg is dead!”, a reference to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Friday night, Trump spoke to a crowd of Minnesotans in a hangar in Bemidji, and was onstage when news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing broke.

At one point, an apparently unaware Trump regaled the crowd with a chunk about the importance of the Supreme Court, and bragged about the two justices he has gotten to select in his first term.

“That’s why the Supreme Court is so important, the next president will get one, two, three, or four justices,” Trump said, predicting a calamitous fw years for members of the court.

“I had two. Many presidents have had none,” Trump continued. “They’ve had none. Because they’re there for a long time.”

At this point, members of the crowd began punctuating Trump’s remarks with shouts of “Ginsburg is dead!”

“They tend to be appointed young, they’re there for a long time. but the next one will have anywhere from 1 to 4, think of that,” Trump said. “That will totally change when you talk about life, when you talk about second amendment, when you talk about things that are so important to you. You’re going to be stuck for 40 years, 35 years, a long time.”

As he spoke, members of the audience shouted “Ginsburg is dead!” at least four times.

Trump was apparently not informed that Justice Ginsburg had died, and appeared to learn about the news when a report asked him about it following the rally.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

