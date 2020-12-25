In what has become a memorable moment in his presidency, President Donald Trump asked a 7-year-old child two years ago today if he still believes in Santa Claus.

“Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven, it’s marginal, right?” Trump asked a kid named Collman via telephone on Christmas Eve back in 2018.

Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it’s marginal, right?” pic.twitter.com/VHexvFSbQ1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 25, 2018

Remember the time Trump basically ruined Santa for a little kid? pic.twitter.com/INXfWZchMF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 25, 2020

Twitter users at the time had a lot of fun with Trump’s remarks on Santa, while other individuals pointed out the child likely had no idea what the term “marginal” meant.

Back in 2018, the young child and Trump were “connected through NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which on Christmas Eve is tasked with tracking Santa’s movements as he delivers gifts around the world,” according to NPR.

Relive that moment above.

