Reporter Asks Jen Psaki for White House Reaction to ‘Alec Baldwin Shooting Incident’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki never knows what kind of question she’ll be asked at daily briefings, including about the accidental shooting that occurred on a movie set this week.

At Friday afternoon’s White House daily briefing, Psaki probably wasn’t expecting to be asked about the tragic incident in which actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of the film Rust.

Nevertheless, Psaki was ready with an answer when Reuters’ Jeff Mason asked for President Joe Biden’s reaction to the tragic but unrelated-to-the-executive-branch incident.

MASON: And just lastly, does the President or the White House have a reaction to the Alec Baldwin shooting incident in New Mexico? MS. PSAKI: Other than to say that it is obviously a tragedy — the loss of life and, as I understand it, the individual who is in the hospital. And so our thoughts and prayers go out to their family members. But, no, beyond that, we don’t have an additional U.S. reaction.

The incident is under investigation, and thus far indicates that Baldwin was told the gun was safe to use before he fired it.

Baldwin posted a statement Friday saying that “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

