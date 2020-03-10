Joe Biden Senior Adviser Symone Sanders was pushed to the floor when Bernie Sanders supporters disrupted a campaign event, only to pop up seconds later to tell the protesters, “We want to hear you!”

Just days after Sanders tackled an anti-dairy activist who rushed onstage during Biden’s Super Tuesday victory speech, she found herself in the eye of another storm — this time at a rally in Detroit Monday night.

There were several disruptions by people protesting over trade and the environment, to which Biden reacted by saying, “The Bernie Bros are here. Let ’em go, this isn’t a Trump rally.”

When the disruptions lasted for several minutes, Biden said “This is what’s wrong with American politics,” and “This is one of the things that Donald Trump has generated, this is not who we are.”

As Biden tried to calm the crowd, a group agitating for Bernie Sanders’ “Green New Deal” began waving signs and shouting, and Symone Sanders wound up on the floor — and was reportedly hit in the head with an iPad.

But within seconds, Sanders popped back up and said “Hold up, we want to hear you! If you wait a second, we will hear you!”

Politico’s Tim Alberta posted close-up video of the confrontation:

Here’s close-up footage of the scrum at Biden’s Detroit event, when Green New Deal protesters interrupted his speech At some point Biden’s senior adviser/head of security ⁦@SymoneDSanders⁩ entered the fray and got knocked down; you can see a cop helping her up at 1:45 mark pic.twitter.com/YkYYP4fscO — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) March 10, 2020

The “Green New Deal” protesters were from a group called the “Sunrise Movement,” which has endorsed Bernie Sanders.

Watch the video of the disruptions above via WXYZ.

