WATCH: Terminally Ill Rush Limbaugh Chokes Up Thanking Fans and Contemplating ‘When the Day Comes’

Radio host Rush Limbaugh got emotional thanking his fans during his final broadcast of 2020, and sharing his thoughts about the day he’s no longer able to continue because of his terminal lung cancer.

Limbaugh announced his diagnosis with stage 4 lung cancer earlier this year, and was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump shortly after the diagnosis was announced. On Friday, Limbaugh ended the year with an emotional message to fans:

You don’t have any idea how… I know so many people think this program has changed their lives for the better. You have no idea what you all have meant to me and my family. The day’s gonna come, folks, where I’m not gonna be able to do this. I don’t know when that is. I want to be able to do it for as long as I want to do it.

I want to, but the day will come where I’m not going to be able to, and I want you to understand that even when the day comes, I’d like to be here. ‘Cause I have this sense of needing to constantly show my appreciation for all that you have done and meant to me. So I hope you all have a great Christmas, a great New Year, and I hope that the things that are in store for all of us in the coming year are certainly better than what we have endured in 2020.

I don’t know too many people who’ve enjoyed 2020. There are probably some sickos out there who have. But 2021 has to be better. We’re gonna try to make it that way here at the EIB Network. Again, folks, thank you so much. I wish there were a way to say it other than “thank you.” You’re just the best. My family is just the best. Thank you. Merry Christmas, everybody, from all of us to all of you. Make it happen!