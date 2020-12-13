Sunday the United States reached a significant milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine started being sent out from the company’s Michigan facility.

The beginning of the nationwide vaccine rollout was kicked off after the FDA and CDC signed off in the past few days, and people were on site at the facility Sunday morning for the historic moment.

HAPPENING NOW: Trucks are preparing to load the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines at @pfizer’s plant in Portage, Michigan. Many are calling this the beginning of the end of the pandemic. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/AagYGutXKP — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) December 13, 2020

Breaking – UPS and FedEx trucks carrying the first U.S. shipment of coronavirus vaccine have left Pfizer’s facility near Kalamazoo, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/Cf32ki9gCF — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) December 13, 2020

WATCH: The first COVID-19 vaccines for the U.S. were packed and shipped in trucks from the Pfizer plant in West Michigan this morning. https://t.co/tCE1z8O2Ov pic.twitter.com/apGFRKwyTY — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) December 13, 2020

People cheer as trucks carrying the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is being escorted by the US Marshals Service, leaves Pfizer's Global Supply facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday. 📷 Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/0brCeBoGFW — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2020

Of course, every public health expert has emphasized the need to continue following guidelines even with the vaccine on the horizon. Thousands of covid deaths have been reported in the last week, hospitalizations are continuing to rise, and the total number of U.S. cases is close to 16 million.

The vaccine rollout is a very encouraging sign as frontline workers will start getting them this week. The Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved soon as well.

