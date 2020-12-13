comScore
WATCH: Trucks Depart Pfizer Facility With First U.S. Shipment of Coronavirus Vaccine

By Josh FeldmanDec 13th, 2020, 9:45 am

Sunday the United States reached a significant milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine started being sent out from the company’s Michigan facility.

The beginning of the nationwide vaccine rollout was kicked off after the FDA and CDC signed off in the past few days, and people were on site at the facility Sunday morning for the historic moment.

Of course, every public health expert has emphasized the need to continue following guidelines even with the vaccine on the horizon. Thousands of covid deaths have been reported in the last week, hospitalizations are continuing to rise, and the total number of U.S. cases is close to 16 million.

The vaccine rollout is a very encouraging sign as frontline workers will start getting them this week. The Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved soon as well.

