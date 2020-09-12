comScore

WATCH: Trump Caught on Tape Omitting ‘Under God’ From Pledge of Allegiance — and Critics Pounce

By Tommy ChristopherSep 12th, 2020, 8:29 am

President Donald Trump was captured on video omitting the words “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance — an action he frequently criticizes — prompting critics to pounce, and even to create a “Pledge of Allegiance Challenge.”

Pool video from Friday’s 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, PA shows Trump clearly leaving the words “under God” out of the pledge, while First Lady Melania Trump appears not to recite any of it. While the pressure of such an emotionally-charged situation could affect anyone, empathy for Trump was in short supply on social media. Journalists, athletes, celebrities, and other blue-checks laid the pledge-shaming on thick.

A handful of celebrities and others even created a “Pledge of Allegiance Challenge” in which they recited the full pledge on video, then invited 5 others to do the same.

The conservative website Twitchy came to Mrs. Trump’s defense — but failed to mention her husband’s omission.

Trump has previously struggled to get through and place his hand over his heart during The Star Spangled Banner, while consistently criticizing others over the performance of patriotic gestures.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: