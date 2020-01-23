WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence Caught on Hot Mic Joking About Impeachment at Holocaust Forum

Vice President Mike Pence was caught on a hot mic joking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem — about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that is currently underway in the United States Senate.

At the 5th World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, cameras filmed world leaders greeting each other as the program was about to start, and after an announcer asked the audience to take their seats, Prime Minister Netanyahu approached Pence for a handshake and a hug.

After Netanyahu asked “How are you?” and made another remark, Pence said with a laugh “We are contending. He’s unstoppable,” then adds “Like somebody else I know.”

The exchange caught the attention of Jewish Insider national politics reporter Jacob Kornbluh, who posted the video in a tweet that went viral.

Hot mic: In chat at start of World Holocaust Forum, Pence and Bibi chat about impeachment. “We are contending. He’s unstoppable,” Pence tells Bibi about Trump. “Like somebody else I know.” pic.twitter.com/Hi1UuryMau — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) January 23, 2020

Trump is currently on trial in the U.S. Senate relating to two articles of impeachment. Pence’s joke was likely a reference to Netanyahu’s hold on his own office despite a raft of scandals.

Watch the clip above via Vad Yashem.

