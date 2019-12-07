Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was confronted by a voter over he past claims of Native American heritage, and responded by saying she “shouldn’t have done it,” and reiterating that she is “not a person of color.”

Warren took questions during a town hall meeting at a bowling alley in Petersborough, New Hampshire, including one from a voter who asked “What do I say to my native american relatives regarding the confusion around the native american ancestry issue?”

“I grew up in Oklahoma, and my three older brothers and I learned about our family same way most people do, from our mom and from our dad,” Warren explained, adding “My family is very important to me, and that’s why many years ago I sometimes identified as Native American.”

“Boston Globe did a big investigation about this, gosh what about a year and a half ago, never had anything to do with any job I ever got or any benefit,” she continued. “But even so, I shouldn’t have done it. I am not a person of color, I am not a citizen of a tribe, and I have apologized for confusion I’ve caused on tribal citizenship, tribal sovereignty, and for any harm that I’ve caused.”

Politico’s Alex Thompson tweeted video of Warren’s reply in two parts:

Warren gets a question in NH town hall from a voter asking what she shud tell relatives about the past claims of Native American ancestry. “I shouldn’t have done it. I am not a person of color, I am not a citizen of a tribe. And I have apologized for confusion I have caused” pic.twitter.com/ASUWovTK5c — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) December 6, 2019

Bad WiFi so didn’t go full clip. Here’s where it cuts off. pic.twitter.com/GkJ5rhX4Rr — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) December 6, 2019

Warren spent years sticking to her claim of Native American ancestry, even once claiming to have “lots of pictures” to support that claim, and eventually taking President Donald Trump up on his dare to take a DNA test.

But that decision led to a political backlash that took the public’s focus away from Trump’s racist use of the “Pocahontas” nickname and placed it on Warren’s dubious claim. After a series of apologies, it appears even voters at Warren events have not moved past it. Warren delivered an almost identical answer in New Hampshire in July, as well.

Watch the clips above, via WMUR and Alex Thompson.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]