WATCH: White House Gets Vigorous Defense Over Naomi Biden Wedding-Gate — From Fox News Anchor!

President Joe Biden’s White House found perhaps its most vigorous defender from the outrage over First Granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding in the form of — Fox News anchor Carley Shimkus.

For nearly a week, the White House press corps has been in a lather over the Biden wedding, first because they were shut out of covering it at the bride’s request, and then because they felt deceived when Vogue dropped a cover story about the wedding, proclaiming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a liar for saying the event would be private — even though it actually was private — there were no media outlets present for the wedding itself on Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, there was unanimous agreement that the White House reporters were way off base — albeit for different reasons: they should be more worried about important things like Hunter Biden and the border, for example.

But it was Shimkus, who co-anchors Fox & Friends First, who defended the White House from the charge they “lied” about the coverage. She even stuck to her guns when co-host Kayleigh McEnany pushed back:

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: They are beautiful photos, Carley, but save me the sanctimonious complaining from reporters because you’ve played the game. You know, you have not held this administration accountable and now you’re mad that you’re the one getting played. CARLEY SHIMKUS: Yeah, I totally agree. And I couldn’t agree with you more on the list of priorities. And that’s why I thought it was so interesting to hear this come up at the White House press briefing. You’re not given a lot of time, you’re not given many questions. And that was one of them. And I really also don’t think that the White House lied here. I mean, these it was closed to the press. The event was closed to the press. These pictures for Vogue were, it was like a fake wedding. They staged this. So I, I don’t think that there was any real misleading here. KAT TIMPF: They wanted the tea. CARLEY SHIMKUS: And also she had a she looked beautiful and that’s those are my all my thoughts on it. KAYLEIGH MCENANY: The misleading came when Katie Rogers said I had reporting that Vogue had this access and she was waved off of it and is misled by the press shop. That, that’s Katie Rogers again… CARLEY SHIMKUS: But the pictures were taken before the wedding so the press I guess wasn’t really… KAT TIMPF: Yeah, I don’t think that’s a Pulitzer-level scoop in any case.

Watch above via Fox News.

