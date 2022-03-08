Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got a standing ovation following a speech in front of the U.K. House of Commons on Tuesday in which he quoted the late British leader Winston Churchill.

Zelensky gave the speech by video amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Echoing Churchill, Zelensky said: “We will not give up and we will not lose. We will fight until the end. At sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.”

In his speech, Zelensky thanked the United Kingdom for its support for Ukraine. On Monday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced $230 million in additional assistance for the Eastern European country. The United Kingdom has committed more than $525 million in assistance for Ukraine, according to Johnson’s office.

Zelensky called on the United Kingdom to designate Russia as a “terrorist state” and to “please increase the pressure of sanctions.”

Last week, Zelensky got a standing ovation after virtually addressing the European Parliament.

Since the Russian invasion, Ukraine has experienced cyberattacks, bombings, shelling and more. The conflict has created the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, according to the United Nations.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com