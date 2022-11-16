‘We’d Be Lost Without You!’ CNN’s Poppy Harlow Gushes As Daniel Dale Fact-Checks Trump Launch With ‘More Than 20 False Claims’

CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checked former President Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement speech and found “more than 20 false claims,” earning praise from a grateful Poppy Harlow.

On Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made what may have been the first presidential campaign announcement to take place at the site of an FBI raid, delivering what many considered an underwhelming, boring speech in which he promised to MAGAGA (Make America Great and Glorious Again).

The speech wasn’t lacking in one respect: Dale identified more than 20 false claims from the speech.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Don Lemon along with co-anchors Kaitlan Collins and Harlow asked Dale to trip through a few of them, such as Trump’s attempt to deflect from the Mar-a-Lago document investigation. The anchors then praised Dale and worried for his future relaxation now that Trump is back:

DON LEMON: As always, he likes to point the finger at someone else or do this what-about-ism. Because he justified his current legal troubles, saying that his predecessor is also guilty. Watch this. TRUMP: The rate of monologue. I think of it and I say, Why didn’t you read Bush’s place? Why didn’t you read Clinton 32,000 emails? Why didn’t you raid Clinton’s place? So why didn’t you do? Obama took a lot of things with him. We will dismantle the Deep State and restore government by the people. DON LEMON: None of that checks out. DANIEL DALE: None of that checks out. I’m going to call this one a lie because he said this Obama stuff. He claimed Obama took documents himself in August and it was debunked then by the National Archives and Records Administration. NARA explained in a public statement that it had taken custody of Obama’s records after Obama’s term, and it had itself taken those records to a facility that it managed in the Chicago area. And it said that as per federal law, quote, “former President Obama has no control over where and how NARA stores the presidential records of his administration.” So Trump is suggesting here again that Obama did something like what he did, personally taking documents to his home, with Obama. It just did not happen. DON LEMON: Poppy said you were sharpening your pencils, but let’s hope he’s in the computer age. Because he’s going to need it. POPPY HARLOW: I’m just thinking that now that Trump’s running again, Daniel doesn’t get another day off. You know, more concerned about his sleep and his vacation time, but seriously, we’d be lost without you. Thank you for the facts.

According to an Internet Archive search, Dale’s appearances on CNN decreased by about 80% following Trump’s exit from office.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com