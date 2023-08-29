‘What The Hell is Wrong With Republicans?!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Lambastes Her GOP Colleagues for Dragging Their Feet On Biden Impeachment

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) couldn’t contain her frustration with her fellow Republicans — as she continued to advocate for impeaching President Joe Biden.

Greene questioned why other members of the GOP have not fully backed her move to impeach Biden during a Tuesday interview with American Sunrise on Real America’s News.

“I can’t comprehend that we need any more evidence. We have so much. Let’s talk about what an impeachment inquiry is — An impeachment inquiry is just asking the question. We’re just asking members of Congress, Do you think we should inquire about impeachment? It’s not saying do we want to impeach, right?” Greene said.

“Should we just ask the question? And at this point right now, I’m like, what the hell is wrong with Republicans?! TYhat we can’t just — ‘Hey, guys, maybe ask the question.’ Maybe we should just ask and think about it and look at it and investigate in a much broader way. And with more subpoena power, just ask the question,” she added.

Greene claimed that back home in Georgia, her constituents constantly press her on the subject.

“I’ve been at home hanging out with all the great, wonderful, normal people that actually have a brain and have common sense and are asking me every day, ‘Marjorie, when is Congress going to move on with this impeachment inquiry?’ And I can’t comprehend we haven’t done it yet,” Greene said.

When asked if she had confidence in Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy pushing forth the impeachment inquiry in September, Greene said yes.

“The reason why I’m confident is we had a House GOP call yesterday and that was his big push on the call. So I think if we were to have the vote today right now, Kevin McCarthy would be one of the first ones to vote yes,” Greene reassured.

“So it’s not our Speaker. It’s still some of these few remaining Republicans that may have won a Biden district or they for whatever reason, I don’t know. But I think that our conference is coming together and we should be voting on this in September. If we don’t, I think you’re going to see the Marjorie Taylor Greene you’ve always known. ‘Cause I will not be able to take it,” Greene warned.

Watch above via American Sunrise on Real America’s News.

