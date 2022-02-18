The parents of Daunte Wright gave very emotional statements on Friday, immediately following the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter who fatally shot their son during a 2021 traffic stop.

Potter, who was convicted of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter, was sentenced to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Due to the fact that Potter has already served 58 days, she will serve 16 months in prison and the remainder of her sentence on supervised release.

Wright’s mother blasted Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu, during her statement Friday as she had called on the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars and/or a $30,000 fine.

Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother, slammed the judge for not reacting to her victim impact statement on Friday. Wright said, “to not get a response out of the judge at all, but then when it came down convicting — or to sentencing Kim Potter, she broke out in tears.”

“So once again, we are standing here to say that we’re very disappointed in the outcome. Yes, we got a conviction and we thank everybody for that. But again, this isn’t okay,” Wright continued.

“This is the problem with our justice system today. White women tears trumps, trumps justice. And I thought my white woman tears would be good enough because they’re true and genuine. But when they’re coerced, coached, and taught by the defense attorney, I guess we didn’t have a win in this at all. Thank you,” she concluded.

Daunte’s father, Arbuey Wright, spoke next:

I want to just say, you know, I feel cheated. I feel hurt. I’m very upset that my son’s life was taken. And that it seemed to me that nobody even cared enough, you know, it was like they were so tied up to her feelings and what’s going on with her that they forgot about my son being killed. A life was taken. And it’s just sad today that I feel like we was tricked. You know, we was limited on everything on what they would say, I feel like and it’s just sad that our justice system — you know, we actually thought we was gonna get a little justice. You know, nothing could ease our mind from Daunte being killed, but just the fact of knowing that this lady was going to pay for that, it gave us a little see of hope like, you know, things were going to get a little better.

“But now, I walk out of this courthouse feeling like people are laughing at us because this lady got a slap on the wrist and we still every night sitting around crying, waiting on my son to come home,” he continued, breaking down into tears.

“I’m upset,” he added tearfully, before walking away from the microphones.

Watch the full clip above via CNN

