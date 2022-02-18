Twitter users expressed outrage on Friday over the two-year sentence for Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer, who was convicted of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the 2021 traffic-stop fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

Given the 58 days she has already served behind bars, Potter will serve 16 months in prison followed by serving the remainder of her sentence on supervised release. Potter’s sentence included a $1,000 fine.

Kim Potter just received 16 months and a $1,000 fine for the murder of Daunte Wright. This is a fucking disgrace. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 18, 2022

And not even two full years. 16 months plus credit for time served, and a paltry $1,000 fine. The judge sounds like she is about to cry, not for Daunte Wright and his family, but for Kim Potter. Wow. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 18, 2022

Be safe out there and mind your air fresheners if you’re Black and driving 😡 — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 18, 2022

Kids go to prison for dime bags longer than Kim Potter will serve for murdering a young man. This judge reduced the sentence as far as she could. — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 18, 2022

A Black mom using a false address for her kid to go to a better public school A Black man with a traffic ticket A mom caught shoplifting Simulac In all of those cases they received longer sentences than cop Kim Potter for killing a Black man. #KimPotterSentencing #KimPotter — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 18, 2022

Correction: one of those Black women got three times the length of Kim Potter’s sentence. https://t.co/kxEZTjVKCz — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 18, 2022

Martha Stewart got a longer jail sentence than Kim Potter. This is utter bullshit. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 18, 2022

#DaunteWright ‘s murderer Kim Potter only got 24 months! And will only have to serve 2/3s of this with a $1000 fine! That’s how much a black life is worth in America! This judge is TRASH!!! FDB! — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) February 18, 2022

“Officer Potter made a mistake that ended tragically. She never intended to hurt anyone,” she cried. Kim Potter shot a man to death and even she claims she was trying to shoot him with a taser. Just… blatant lies from the judge. Anti-Black dehumanization in U.S. law is a sick. — Ja’han Jones (@_Jahan) February 18, 2022

2 years for killing a black man and the Judge weeps for having to make that sentence.

Man I’m tired. #KimPotter — Carp (@robcarpenter81) February 18, 2022

If someone was caught shoplifting in Virginia they would get a stiffer penalty up to 3 years in jail and a $5,000 fine depending on if it was petty theft or grand theft. She took a man’s life–wrongly–and this is the price?!! #KimPotter https://t.co/t1MIhibeOM — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) February 18, 2022

FUCK THIS. Kim Potter is sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death https://t.co/dl2GBc1Cvu — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 18, 2022

What a disgraceful sentence. Absolute trash. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 18, 2022



