Kim Potter’s ‘Disgraceful’ Two Year Sentence Sparks Outrage: ‘Kids Go to Prison for Dime Bags Longer’

By Jackson RichmanFeb 18th, 2022, 12:44 pm
 

Kim Potter

Twitter users expressed outrage on Friday over the two-year sentence for Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer, who was convicted of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the 2021 traffic-stop fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

Given the 58 days she has already served behind bars, Potter will serve 16 months in prison followed by serving the remainder of her sentence on supervised release. Potter’s sentence included a $1,000 fine.


