‘Why Are So Many Americans Living Paycheck To Paycheck?’ Biden Ignores Questions After Hammering Trump Over Jobs Report

President Joe Biden ignored challenging questions from reporters after giving a speech Friday morning boosting the latest jobs report where he bashed his predecessor Donald Trump.

Friday’s jobs report showed the United States added 187,000 jobs during the month of August and that unemployment stood at 3.8%. Previous estimates from economist predicted that the U.S. would gain only 170,000 jobs in August.

Biden used these latest numbers to tout the success of Bidenomics while also levying some soft criticism at his top political rival.

“America’s now in one of the strongest job-creating periods in our history, in the history of our country. It wasn’t that long ago that America was losing jobs. In fact, my predecessor was one of only two presidents in history who entered his presidency and left with fewer jobs than when he entered,” Biden said at the White House.

“We created more jobs in two years than I president ever created in a four year single four year term we did in two years,” the president continued. “We recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic.”

After touting the success of the latest jobs numbers, Biden quickly left the stage after reporters began pelting him with challenging questions including, “Why are so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck? Why did you interact with so many of your son’s foreign business partners? Will you give your bank records to Congress?”

Watch the interaction below:

Biden walks away as he is being asked: "Why are so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck?" "Why did you interact with so many of your son's foreign business partners?" "Will you give your bank records to Congress?" pic.twitter.com/BKZwqMWVem — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 1, 2023

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

