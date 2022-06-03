White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre found herself joking to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about inviting him to the beach with President Joe Biden this weekend in Delaware.

At Thursday’s press briefing, Doocy began his contentious questioning of Jean-Pierre by floating the suggestion that the President negotiate gun reform by bringing legislators to Rehoboth Beach with him.

Jean-Pierre and Doocy traded wisecracks before returning to the weightier subject at hand:

MR. DOOCY: Thanks, Karine. If the President thinks that Congress must act immediately to end this epidemic of gun violence, is he going to bring any of the key players from Capitol Hill to the beach with him tonight?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Oh, okay. So, I don’t have any —

MR. DOOCY: But wasn’t a big part of candidate Biden’s whole thing that he “knows how to get things done with Congress”?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: He does. He does. I mean, he’s beaten the gun lobby before. He has. But —

MR. DOOCY: Then why not invite these lawmakers who maybe haven’t beat the gun law —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: But — but it’s not —

MR. DOOCY: — and say, “This is how it’s done”?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: But it’s not “his thing”; it’s actually fact. We saw he did that in the Senate during his Congress days — that he beat the gun lobby. Look, I —

MR. DOOCY: I’m agreeing with you that he has a lot of legislative experience. I’m asking why it is that you can say he wants to give these negotiations some space —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Do you want to go to the beach with the President tonight? Is that what you’re trying to tell me? (Laughs.)

MR. DOOCY: I would love to. The weather is not great.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I will — touché on that one. (Laughter.) The weather — it is pouring outside like cats and dogs. It is not great.

Look — no —

MR. DOOCY: But if people are dying every day —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Absolutely.

MR. DOOCY: — why would this President then say he wants to “give it some space” and let somebody else up the street —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: But you’re also going to hear — you’re going to hear from the President tonight. And it’s not that he — it’s not that he hasn’t been involved, he has been involved.

I just listed out all of the conversations — not conversations but speeches that he’s made. I just listed out the executive actions that he’s taken.

But I want to make sure that, you know, that it is very clear that the President has indeed taken action. He cannot do it alone, so he’s asking for Congress to act. The American public is going to hear from him tonight.

I don’t have any — I don’t have any meetings to preview or to lay out for — I’m not telling you it’s not going to happen; I’m just saying I don’t have anything to preview for you today.