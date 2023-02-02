‘Why Don’t I Just Give Your Speech’: Bill Clinton and Joe Biden Get Laughs Sorting Out Speech Notes at White House Event

Former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden got a good laugh during a Thursday event at the White House.

The past president joined the current in the East Room of the White House, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, to deliver remarks recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) passed in 1993 under the Clinton administration.

Clinton took the podium and thanked Harris and the crowd, shifting papers on the lectern through the applause. As it became apparent he unable to find his notes the crowd joined the former president in laughing at the situation.

“Somewhere I’m supposed to have some notes here,” he said, as Biden got up to help sort out the papers. “These are President Biden’s notes.”

“Why don’t you just deliver mine?” Biden joked.

“Why don’t I just give your speech here. And then you can give mine,’ said Clinton, getting more laughs.

“I found it,” he finally exclaimed proudly.

“Thank you Madam Vice President for that introduction and for your kind remarks about the work we did. I’m very grateful to President Biden for many things, but I thank him for asking me back to the White House to celebrate 30 years of the Family and Medical Leave Act,” Clinton said, smoothly getting the speech underway.

The Family and Medical Leave Act was one of Clinton’s highest priorities when he took office, and it was officially signed into law on February 5th, 1993.

Watch the clip above, via the White House on YouTube.

