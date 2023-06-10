‘WOW! This Is Eye-Popping!’ Jen Psaki Cracks Chris Hayes Up With Stunned Reaction To Trump Indictment

MSNBC host Jen Psaki made fellow host Chris Hayes guffaw with her stunned reading of the just-unsealed 37-count indictment of ex-President Donald Trump.

On Friday night’s edition of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, Psaki — a veteran of two White Houses and a stint with the State Department who has intimate familiarity with classified information — was part of MSNBC’s coverage after the indictment was unsealed Friday afternoon.

Hayes drew on Psaki’s insider status to ask if the reality of the indictment matched some of the skepticism that abounded after documents were found and returned by President Joe Biden’s and ex-VP Mike Pence’s respective representatives.

The host couldn’t suppress laughs as Psaki ticked through some of the “eye-popping” contents of the 50-page indictment:

CHRIS HAYES: I ask you about this precisely because after the news about President Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, I think there was this little question of like, oh, wait, does everyone just sort of mess up a little bit? There’s like a lot of documents, people got, you know…

JEN PSAKI: Are they everywhere.

CHRIS HAYES: Are they everywhere? And like, people, this is a clerical error… what do you make of these set of facts as present in the indictment, to that point?

JEN PSAKI: Well, a lot of people have said this already on the panel. But I mean, indictments and legal documents can be very sleep-inducing. And this is not. And part of it is because it tells the story of exactly what you’re talking about, Chris. I mean, it’s not just about the overarching, you know… This included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities. Wow! That’s eye popping on the second page! The fact that where they are, the hallway leading to the storage room could be reached from multiple outside entrances.

CHRIS HAYES: (LAUGHS).

JEN PSAKI: Right. It’s also about I mean, I can’t even that point right there which where the door was left open often. So let’s just pause on that for a second. But also the specificity and Rachel referenced this. But, you know, I worked in the State Department in the White House for two different presidents. The specificity to your point of his obsession with these documents, there is a lot more I suspect we will learn about these documents, maybe not all of them. But pages 28 through 33 outline, Chris, 31 specific documents, and they detail them. Right? I mean, I’m wondering, this document that’s from June of 2020 that’s concerning nuclear capabilities of a foreign country, which is number five. What is that? Which country? Is it iran? Is it North Korea? Why did he care about that? On page 30, number 12, pages of undated document concerning projected…

CHRIS HAYES: (GUFFAWS).

JEN PSAKI: …regional military capabilities of a foreign country. What is that? And it also has a reference to Five “I”s, which is the countries that we have in the United States has a very important intelligence relationship with. So the specificity those pages to me are so important for us to understand why he cared about this, and why he was holding on to them and sharing them with people he shouldn’t have shared with, which we don’t know who yet, but that maybe we’ll learn more when we learn about what these documents are.