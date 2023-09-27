‘Wow! That Was Excellent!’ Fox & Friends Fawn Over James Carville’s Searing Criticism of ‘Coastal Arrogance’

[jw_freestart ID=DYakwMN1]

It’s a rare occasion when a right-of-center opinion program like Fox & Friends celebrates a Democratic strategist, but on Wednesday morning, the four co-hosts were literally wowed by James Carville’s searing criticism of “coastal arrogance.”

Carville recently appeared on Bill Maher’s podcast, warning Democrats that “somebody better wake the f*ck up” over the 2024 election. He also went after what he called “coastal arrogance” in a manner that entirely resonated with the Fox News hosts, who aired a montage of Carville’s frustration:

Carville: There’s a certain coastal arrogance in this country and people feel it. The western far left is habitually the most stupid, naive people you can imagine. They come up with these really goofy constructs and it’s all about feeling.. Feeling good about yourself? Yeah. Maher: And just feeling as opposed to, like, free speech. Like, if your feelings are hurt, that’s more important than free speech. Carville: Most people don’t even know what they’re talking about. Overeducated, cultural, white people got a hold to the word. And if they do everything else, they completely f*ck it up. and piss everybody in the country off. Maher: Now you’re speaking my language. Carville: And if we just could get the humanities faculty at Amherst to shut up, we’d be a lot better off.

“So good!” Lawrence Jones exclaimed, as Steve Doocy added, “Wow, that was excellent!”

The co-hosts took turns praising Carville’s searing criticism of “Woke Elites,” according to the chyron. Brian Kilmeade even went so far as to praise President Bill Clinton’s approach to getting things done without a Congressional majority, which, at the time, led to zero deficit and even a budget surplus.

Watch above via Fox News.

