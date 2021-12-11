Young Turks Hosts Go OFF on Fox News and Democrats and Suspect’s Father Over Fox News Christmas Tree Fire

The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur joined co-host Ana Kasparian in going off on everyone — Fox News, local Democratic governments, and even the suspect’s father — over the Fox News Christmas tree fire.

On Thursday’s edition of the pioneering online news program, Kasparian introduced the saga of the Fox News Christmas tree fire, mocking the network’s personalities for trying to make the case that the incident was a “hate crime.”

Others have similarly slammed the network for the over-the-top coverage it devoted to the fire and subsequent re-lighting ceremony, but Kasparian made a point that hasn’t gotten wide attention.

Kasparian pointed out that “this is a person who is suffering from severe mental health issues,” and called the treatment of his case “a cocktail for disaster, not just in New York, but in, yes, liberal states like California as well.”

She criticized Democrats “who are like, ‘Yeah, yeah, we want to we want to appease some of our voters. So we’re just, yeah, we’re going to do no cash bail, and we’re going to let nonviolent offenders out of prison, but we’re not going to provide any support. We’re going to set them up to fail.'”

She went on to say of suspect Craig Tamanaha “He needs treatment, he needs care, he needs housing. That’s not being provided. You can’t just do like step one and then just let people fend for themselves. It creates a disastrous situation, right?”

“And by the way, it creates a great talking point for right-wing goons like the people you’re hearing on Fox and Friends right now,” she added.

Uygur agreed, and related the situation to an incident in which a person with addiction issues broke into his home several years ago.

“So stuffing him into a prison because we got scared, that I was worried about my family, does that make it better?” Uygur sked.

“I know that like when it happens to you, it’s visceral and you want to protect your loved ones, et cetera. But we’re asking people to be productive instead of counterproductive,” Uygur said. “You’re not going to be shocked to find out that Fox News is not going in that direction.”

Kasparian also ripped the suspect’s father, Richard Tamanaha, over comments he made about his son.

“I read this comment from his father and I was disgusted by it,” she said. “His father is like, ‘Oh, he’s a nut. He’s a total nut. I can’t do anything about it.'”

“Yeah. Why don’t you try to get him help? I mean, Jesus Christ,” Uygur agreed.

The hosts also expressed skepticism over the reported $500,000.00 value of the Fox tree.

Watch above via The Young Turks.

