‘All These Years!’ Pamela Brown Amazed by Brianna Keilar Onion-Peeling Hack in CNN Cooking Video

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar amazed fellow anchor Pamela Brown with a pretty simple prep hack in a light moment from a new series of CNN cooking videos. Also, there are CNN cooking videos.

Brown was helping Keilar make her “Game Day Chili Mac” in preparation for the Army-Navy game because, as Keilar went on to explain, the dish is “the most popular MRE (meal ready-to-eat) of the US military.”

Brown confessed to viewers “I do not cook normally, so let me just put that out there,” Brown said, and almost immediately demonstrated why.

“I’m normally the supervisor, and I especially don’t cook when I’m with my husband because he, like, actually knows how to cook and he makes fun of me, especially in how I chop onion, so let’s see how I do,” Brown said, as she began pawing at the onion like a drunken kitten trying to start a ball of yarn.

“So you don’t actually have to peel it,” an amused Keilar said.

“Oh, you don’t? I always thought you had to peel this!” Brown said.

“Well, you do after you cut into it, then you can peel,” Keilar said, demonstrating.

“Oh, that’s so much easier than doing it…” Brown said, then exclaimed “All these years! All these years!” as Keilar laughed.

The lovingly-filmed segment also featured a recipe for a cocktail, called the Army & Navy Cocktail. The duo made theirs shaken, not stirred. And the “Mac” in the “Game Day Chili Mac?” Spaghetti.

According to the network, the video is part of a seven-part series in which “CNN anchors invite viewers into their kitchen, where they share family recipes and traditions with tutorials, tips and personal stories.”

Perhaps we can look forward to a nice plate of Jim ProSciutto, washed down with some Don Lemonade.

Watch above via CNN.

