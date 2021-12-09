WATCH: Brianna Keilar Excoriates Fox News Over Christmas Tree vs. Capitol Insurrection Coverage — Complete with Supercut

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar tore into Fox News over the contrast between their coverage of the Fox News Christmas Tree Fire and the Capitol insurrection — complete with exhaustive supercuts.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Keilar soberly reported to viewers that “In the early morning hours yesterday, the Christmas tree outside of Fox’s Manhattan headquarters went up in flames,” noting, “We covered this story as a crime.”

She then added that “Fox covered it too. Extensively. As the centerpiece of their news day.”

Keilar then played a supercut that featured over two minutes and over a dozen short clips of Fox News personalities expressing outrage, calling the suspect Craig Tomanaha, a “bastard,” and baselessly referring to the incident as a “hate crime.” Police have said that Tomanaha has a history of mental illness.

“Now, no one was injured in this incident, but they could have been,” Keilar noted after the montage. “This is a serious incident. Obviously, it’s incredibly scary to feel that your workplace is under attack.”

“Unless–” Keilar continued as footage of the violent January 6 riot played, “your workplace is the Capitol. Then, according to many, many Fox News hosts, it’s not such a big deal.”

Keilar then played several clips featuring Fox News personalities downplaying the attack, mocking concerns over the insurrection, and making fun of Capitol police who were attacked.

“At Fox, when the target is a Christmas tree at their workplace, it is a sacrilege,” said Keilar, “but when the target is the seat of American democracy, it’s not.”

She blasted the network for downplaying the attack, and went on to add “Just imagine if Fox hosts could muster, for an armed attack on the Capitol, the same outrage that they did for their Christmas tree. Perhaps some of the almost half of Republicans who think January sixth was a legitimate protest might actually see it for what it really was.”

Watch above via CNN.

