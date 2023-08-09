‘You’re Not Going To Out-Racism Donald Trump!’ CNN’s Bakari Sellers Torpedoes Trump As He Roasts ‘Flailing’ DeSantis Campaign

CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers managed to torpedo ex-President Donald Trump while he roasted Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over his “flailing” campaign that he said is on its “last legs.”

Amid a marked failure to ignite in the polls, DeSantis capped off a series of campaign shake-ups by firing his campaign manager (Google later and insert name — do not forget to Google!).

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Sellers to comment on the DeSantis candidacy, and Sellers went after both the Florida governor and Trump:

BLITZER: Bakari, Politico’s Jonathan Martin made this observation on Twitter about the turmoil right now in the DeSantis campaign. He said this. “Inviting a month of summer process stories by staggering three separate staff changes, that’s a candidate issue, not a staff issue,” unquote. Is that ultimately how you see it as well? BAKARI SELLERS: I think so. I think that a lot of Republicans had some faith that maybe Ron DeSantis was the next coming of Ronald Reagan or had the talent of Barack Obama, and that’s just not the case. He’s more Tim Pawlenty and Scott Walker than anything else. I think what you’re seeing is someone as they go out on the campaign trail, has a very, very awkward way in which he communicates with voters. And the more voters meet him, the less they like him. I mean, they like him on paper a little bit but they just don’t like him when they meet him. One of the things has to be said about this direction of the campaign, like you’re not going to out-racism or out-xenophobia Donald Trump. And a lot of his ultra-conservative, far, far right-leaning policies that he’s trying to put forth, these culture wars, you’re just simply not going to outdo Donald Trump. He has that part of the market cornered. And so now he’s left flailing. I don’t see him making it to the University of Florida/Florida State football game in November in the fall. November, December. So, I think this campaign is seeing its last legs and that’s what Jonathan Martin was talking about. BLITZER: Interesting.

DeSantis replaced Generra Peck as campaign manager with Chief of Staff James Uthmeier.

Watch above via CNN’s The Situation Room.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com