YouTuber Puts Up Massive Billboard Attacking Taylor Lorenz For Report on Libs of TikTok

YouTuber Tim Pool and Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing put up a massive billboard in Times Square on Tuesday attacking Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz for her report on the viral right-wing Twitter account Libs of TikTok.

The video billboard flashes the words “Hey WaPo. Democracy dies in darkness. That’s why we’re shining a light on you.”

Lorenz came under fire, mainly from conservatives, for a piece she wrote last week exposing the name behind the Libs of TikTok account. Although the person behind the account, Chaya Raichik, had been anonymous, she previously was quoted anonymously in numerous outlets including Fox News. Lorenz and the Post came under fire for hyperlinking to Raichik’s real estate license that included her home address. The link was later removed.

heres your proof – https://t.co/d08gasC6VK The archive links to private details, they removed it later and denied doing it — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 26, 2022

Lorenz slammed the billboard.

“Tim Pool and the CEO of the Daily Wire took out a giant billboard in Times Square today in an attempt to discredit my reporting on Libs of TikTok,” she tweeted.

“This billboard is undeniably so idiotic it’s hilarious, but don’t forget that these campaigns have a much darker and more violent side. I’m grateful to be at a newsroom that recognizes these bad faith, politically motivated attacks and has a strong security team,” she added.

This billboard is undeniably so idiotic it’s hilarious, but don’t forget that these campaigns have a much darker and more violent side. I’m grateful to be at a newsroom that recognizes these bad faith, politically motivated attacks and has a strong security team — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 26, 2022

In a reply, Pool said, “[I’m] not discrediting your reporting, I’ve repeatedly said it was justified and “publishing a name we can argue the merits” I’m calling you out for lying when you and WaPo denied linking to private details You published Libs’ private address just own it.”

“[I’m] glad to hear [you’re] not upset and your friends and fans are also happy [It’s] the way it should be You make a statement, I contest it we all made our points heard, you on CNN, mine in Times Sq. Now we move on,” he added.

Im not discrediting your reporting, I’ve repeatedly said it was justified and “publishing a name we can argue the merits” I’m calling you out for lying when you and WaPo denied linking to private details You published Libs’ private address just own it – https://t.co/d08gasC6VK — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 26, 2022

In response, Lorenz said, “My family and friends are not happy. They have been subject to a non stop stream of hateful attacks, doxxing, and violent attacks driven by this baseless campaign. Happy to hear you’re moving on.”

My family and friends are not happy. They have been subject to a non stop stream of hateful attacks, doxxing, and violent attacks driven by this baseless campaign. Happy to hear you’re moving on. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 26, 2022

In a separate tweet, Lorenz said, “Would love to know which media buying agency ran this campaign.”

