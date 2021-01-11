Lawmakers have been receiving threats over the plans for an impeachment vote this week, and one top Democrat shared some threats he’s received over that push.

Congressman David Cicilline has been one of the leading Democrats pushing to introduce an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for inciting the violent rioting at the Capitol building that targeted lawmakers.

Here is the article of impeachment I just introduced, along with 213 colleagues, against President Trump for Incitement of Insurrection. Most important of all, I can report that we now have the votes to impeach. pic.twitter.com/RaJIjzQSvm — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 11, 2021

As a result, he’s received some serious threats. According to CNN, he’s already shared them with law enforcement, and this is what some of them say:

“You poked the fucking beat this time, you little bitch. You poked the bear. You understand what I’m saying? You’ve got 80 fucking million people coming after you, you commie little fucks.” “If you impeach him, civil war is on, buddy.”

You can listen above, via CNN.

