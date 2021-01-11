comScore
‘You’ve Got 80 Million F*cking People Coming After You’: CNN Airs Chilling Threats Dem Rep Has Received for Impeachment Push

By Josh FeldmanJan 11th, 2021, 4:16 pm

Lawmakers have been receiving threats over the plans for an impeachment vote this week, and one top Democrat shared some threats he’s received over that push.

Congressman David Cicilline has been one of the leading Democrats pushing to introduce an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for inciting the violent rioting at the Capitol building that targeted lawmakers.

As a result, he’s received some serious threats. According to CNN, he’s already shared them with law enforcement, and this is what some of them say:

“You poked the fucking beat this time, you little bitch. You poked the bear. You understand what I’m saying? You’ve got 80 fucking million people coming after you, you commie little fucks.”

“If you impeach him, civil war is on, buddy.”

You can listen above, via CNN.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

