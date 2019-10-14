A new report on Facebook today details Mark Zuckerberg‘s meetings and private dinners with conservatives in the past few months.

According to Politico, Zuckerberg has met with Senator Lindsey Graham and media personalities like Tucker Carlson, Hugh Hewitt, Ben Shapiro, Guy Benson, and more:

Each dinner has been hosted at one of Zuckerberg’s homes in California, and at least one lasted around two-and-a-half to three hours. The conversations center around “free expression, unfair treatment of conservatives, the appeals process for real or perceived unfair treatment, fact checking, partnerships, and privacy,” the source familiar with the meetings said. “My perception of him was more positive than I anticipated,” this person added, referring to Zuckerberg. “He was receptive and thoughtful.”

After some online criticism today, Zuckerberg posted on Facebook and said of the meetings, “To be clear, I have dinners with lots of people across the spectrum on lots of different issues all the time. Meeting new people and hearing from a wide range of viewpoints is part of learning. If you haven’t tried it, I suggest you do!”

