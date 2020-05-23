Alyssa Milano Massively Mocked Over Coronavirus Mask Tweet: ‘Guys, Who Wants to Tell Her?’

On Saturday, actress Alyssa Milano stirred up social media when she shared an image of herself and her family wearing protective masks, and encouraged her followers to share their own images.

Masks are an increasingly polarized issue, despite the fact that the question of efficacy is not inherently a political one, and that polarization has not only resulted in confrontations and even violence, it has put additional strain on essential workers who have been working throughout the pandemic ensuring that Americans have access to food and supplies.

The dividing lines come up on social media frequently, as dividing lines do, and Milano weighed in as pro-mask with her tweet.

Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

The problem is with the mask’s appearance, which seems to show it is decorative rather than functional. A literal “manifestation” of “hollow virtue-signaling,” as one critic put it. And there were many, many critics.

Guys, who wants to tell her? https://t.co/0q3tX0z97e — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) May 23, 2020

The cloth-manifestation of hollow virtue-signalling https://t.co/wu2Scwt2U7 — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) May 23, 2020

Her mask is knitted from yarn, with large holes by her nose. You can see there is nothing under it. https://t.co/fNx4S9uSR4 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) May 23, 2020

If she just waited a little longer, I'm sure they'd have come out with a "mask" photo app she could have used. https://t.co/eaiRKYS2qX — Abe Greenwald (@AbeGreenwald) May 23, 2020

Wearing a holey mask is peak irony. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) May 23, 2020

It's KNITTED! Literally ANYTHING could get through that. LOL! — Joel Comm (@joelcomm) May 23, 2020

If I can see your skin through your mask, it's just decorative. It does nothing. Someone please send her a mask that wasn't a crochet project. https://t.co/DGPo25xmDz — David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 23, 2020

I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/ikDcgjSx4u — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 23, 2020

Why don't you explain how that mask is going to keep anyone "safe and healthy" and not just for show when we can actually see the holes in the knitting. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 23, 2020

Uhhhh… @Alyssa_Milano’s mask is knitted. Not a real mask in any way. This stops NO germs in OR out. If anything she’s increasing her likelihood of catching something as it will just live on her face. Unreal. https://t.co/cuxg8dTKqY — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 23, 2020

With that kind of mask? pic.twitter.com/95FrEwA3q8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 23, 2020

I honestly can't stop laughing. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 23, 2020

Some of the tweet were decidedly harsher than others, as is typical of social media.

Dumbest f*cking tweet of the day https://t.co/uS65jc8gKR — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) May 23, 2020

wouldnt a plastic bag be more effective https://t.co/db9KXdGkzv — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) May 23, 2020

Milano’s husband appears to be wearing a standard N95 mask in the photo, and some users speculate that, as a lot of people are doing, Milano has simply put a decorative homemade mask over the more functional N95 one, but at the time of this posting she had not confirmed that speculation.

This author’s family members wear N95 under homemade decorative coverings, for the record.

