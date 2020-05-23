Co-founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) Robert Louis Johnson had some harsh words for Former Vice President Joe Biden after he said “you ain’t black” if you support President Donald Trump over him in the upcoming 2020 election.

Biden made the comments during a Friday interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God as the pair discussed his past record on helping the black community. His comment brought massive outcry from several well known conservative media pundits.

Johnson on Friday told Fox News, “Vice President Biden’s statement today represents the arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell black people, the descendants of slaves, that they are not black unless they vote for him. This proves unequivocally that the Democratic nominee believes that black people owe him their vote without question, even though we as black people know it is exactly the opposite.”

“He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every Black person he meets.”

The Hill reports, Biden apologized for his Friday comments saying, “I’ve never ever taken the African American community for granted. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier. I don’t take it for granted at all, and no one, no one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]