CUOMO: New York’s Daily Covid Death Toll Drops To It’s Lowest Point Since March, Below 100

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the daily death toll from Covid-19 dropped to it’s lowest point since March at 84 deaths.

“We lost 84 New Yorkers to COVID-19 yesterday,” Cuomo said in a tweet on Saturday. “By any normal standard this is a hideous number. But we are thankful this number has fallen below 100 for the first time since late March.”

This is the first time deaths have dropped below 100 people per day in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic. According to the Axios, during a news conference on Saturday Cuomo noted, “I had a conversation with a health care professional recently, I said what number should I be looking for, to get down as the bottom number on the deaths? And the doctor said, ‘if I were you, I would look for 100. You want to be below 100.'”

The Washington Post reports, New York state has the highest number of confirmed cases of the virus in the US with over 300,000 cases resulting in 28,000 deaths.

