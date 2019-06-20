Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is saying the nation is “ready for the war” after shooting down a U.S. military drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

American officials have confirmed to multiple news sources that an unmanned aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. Iranian officials claim that the drone was flying in their national airspace, but American officials have disputed that by saying the drone was still in international airspace.

The development comes amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which escalated dramatically amid indications that Iran was responsible for the recent attack on two American tanker ships. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, gave a threatening statement on the matter, and here’s the translation, per ABC:

“Shooting down the American spy drone had a clear, decisive, firm and accurate message. The message is that the guardians of the borders of Islamic Iran will decisively respond to the violation of any stranger to this land. The only solution for the enemies is to respect the territorial integrity and national interests of Iran. We do not intend to engage in war with any country, but we are completely ready for the war. Today’s incident is a clear sign of this accurate message.”

The downing of this drone comes shortly after tried to fire at a U.S. drone that was flying in the Gulf of Oman to surveil the area after the tanker attacks.

Watch above, via CNN.

