NBC’s Andrea Mitchell is apologizing to Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for a misfired comment she made over his dismissal of Donald Trump’s impeachment for incitement of insurrection.

On Wednesday, House impeachment managers made the case against Trump by displaying numerous pieces of evidence that the former president fueled his supporters with false claims about the 2020 election, then egged them on as they attacked the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to overturn his defeat. Reporters spoke to several GOP senators in the midst of these proceedings, and Cruz was among those who telegraphed that they would not convict Trump despite any shock they had from the presentation.

At one point, Mitchell noticed Cruz quote William Shakespeare as he panned the impeachment as “full of sound and fury signifying nothing.” The NBC anchor took to Twitter in order to claim that Cruz got it wrong and it was from William Faulkner.

Mitchell’s tweet ended up getting a fair amount of criticism and mockery because, in fact, the line does originate from Macbeth. Eventually, Mitchell got back on Twitter to acknowledge her error and apologize to Cruz:

I clearly studied too much American literature and not enough Macbeth. My apologies to Sen. Cruz. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 11, 2021

At around the same time, Cruz offered a Shakespearean retort to Mitchell, and Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, over the misfire.

Methinks she doth protest too much. One would think NBC would know the Bard. Andrea, take a look at Macbeth act 5, scene 5: “[Life] struts & frets his hour upon the stage,

And then is heard no more. It is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound & fury,

Signifying nothing.” pic.twitter.com/3GbvoLSJTh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

Between NBC & the Washington Post, you’d think somebody would have read Macbeth. pic.twitter.com/RvTgHyTVIg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]