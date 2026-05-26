DNC Quietly Deletes Anti-Trump Memorial Day Post After Furious Bipartisan Backlash

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) quietly deleted a Memorial Day social media post late Monday that used the occasion to swipe at President Donald Trump for the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the Iran conflict after an public bipartisan backlash.

The now-deleted post, published Monday, featured images of troops killed early in the military conflict with Iran and declared: “Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran.”

The message quickly drew condemnation from within the party, with Democratic lawmakers accusing the DNC of exploiting fallen service members for political messaging on a national day of remembrance.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a veteran who lost both legs in combat in 2004, publicly rebuked the post as “incredibly distasteful.”

It is incredibly distasteful to use our heroic dead for a political attack on Memorial Day. I’m a Democrat and I condemn this post by the DNC. https://t.co/2lqI4jGcnd — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 25, 2026

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a former Army Ranger who completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, also lashed out at the post as “wrong.”

If we want the moral high ground, we have to be better. I fought for our country and served with those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s wrong to politicize this day. I won’t hesitate to call out my own team when we fall short. https://t.co/cGNTBbIs9K — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) May 25, 2026

Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters called the it the “most disgusting” post he’d “ever seen”:

Using Memorial Day to politically exploit fallen service members is appalling and disgraceful. One of the most disgusting posts I have ever seen. https://t.co/lCkIYgGyPc — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) May 25, 2026

The Pentagon weighed in:

This is one of the most classless, disrespectful, and vile posts using America’s fallen warriors as props to try to score cheap political points against President Trump. Their sacrifice should NEVER be exploited, especially on Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/Ta5EnaeB8e — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) May 25, 2026

The post was later removed but, even then, the Republican Party pressed for a public explanation:

.@TheDemocrats why’d you delete your post politicizing the deaths of fallen service members? https://t.co/yMMPDLFu20 pic.twitter.com/GDa9Q0STDz — Republicans (@Republicans) May 26, 2026

The controversy unfolded as Trump opened Memorial Day by attacking political rivals, “Dumocrats” and “RINOS,” in a Truth Social Memorial Day post of his own.

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