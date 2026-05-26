DNC Quietly Deletes Anti-Trump Memorial Day Post After Furious Bipartisan Backlash
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) quietly deleted a Memorial Day social media post late Monday that used the occasion to swipe at President Donald Trump for the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the Iran conflict after an public bipartisan backlash.
The now-deleted post, published Monday, featured images of troops killed early in the military conflict with Iran and declared: “Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran.”
The message quickly drew condemnation from within the party, with Democratic lawmakers accusing the DNC of exploiting fallen service members for political messaging on a national day of remembrance.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a veteran who lost both legs in combat in 2004, publicly rebuked the post as “incredibly distasteful.”
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a former Army Ranger who completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, also lashed out at the post as “wrong.”
Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters called the it the “most disgusting” post he’d “ever seen”:
The Pentagon weighed in:
The post was later removed but, even then, the Republican Party pressed for a public explanation:
The controversy unfolded as Trump opened Memorial Day by attacking political rivals, “Dumocrats” and “RINOS,” in a Truth Social Memorial Day post of his own.
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